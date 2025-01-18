East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,193 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.