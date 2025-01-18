AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.20.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.56.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,452.20. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

