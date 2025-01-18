Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,089. This represents a 34.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,402 shares of company stock worth $12,762,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $3,394,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 519.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.