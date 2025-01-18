TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

TTGT stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 14.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

