Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

ALKT opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 0.48. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $119,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,680,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,781,947.75. This represents a 23.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $3,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,116,642.93. This trade represents a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,517,380 shares of company stock worth $251,616,935. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 474.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 313,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

