Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

CMG opened at C$10.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$8.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total value of C$51,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00. Insiders have sold 315,210 shares of company stock worth $3,428,366 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.