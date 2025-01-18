Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 285.85% from the company’s current price.

OMER has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of OMER opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.01. Omeros has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Omeros by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

