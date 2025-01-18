The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BWA. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of BWA opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

