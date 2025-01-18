OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 166.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPTN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on OptiNose from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,541,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 518,610 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 13,727,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,779 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 442.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 13,418,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,444 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 8,287,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 740,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 142.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,338,580 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

