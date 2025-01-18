Barclays Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $80.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $93.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. GMS has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in GMS by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

