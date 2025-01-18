Bank of America Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

KNX stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 467,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,412,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,224,000 after purchasing an additional 359,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $70,185,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,337,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

