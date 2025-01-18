The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ST opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.