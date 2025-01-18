Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Plains GP

Plains GP Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

NYSE PAGP opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.58. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,008 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,848,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

