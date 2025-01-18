Barclays Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $760.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $713.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.19.

GS opened at $626.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $372.07 and a fifty-two week high of $627.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

