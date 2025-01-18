Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.01.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

