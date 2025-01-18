Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.10. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

