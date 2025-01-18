Barclays Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $115.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

