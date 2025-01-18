FY2024 EPS Estimates for Moderna Decreased by Analyst

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.61) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.50). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.