FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.
IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 3.2 %
TSE IMG opened at C$8.09 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Insider Activity at IAMGOLD
In other news, Director Renaud Adams bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$125,580.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
