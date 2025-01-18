Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

