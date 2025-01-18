Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brunswick by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after purchasing an additional 144,416 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Brunswick by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

