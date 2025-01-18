Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE:AR opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.26 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $40.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 804,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,231,000 after buying an additional 675,053 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $17,327,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $17,307,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,747,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,060,000 after acquiring an additional 464,970 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

