National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:MFC FY2025 Earnings

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.09.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$44.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.29. The firm has a market cap of C$78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$28.06 and a one year high of C$46.42.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.07, for a total value of C$178,102.75. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total value of C$194,315.82. Insiders sold a total of 77,771 shares of company stock worth $3,508,584 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.