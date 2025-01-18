Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hexcel’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HXL opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hexcel by 30.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.