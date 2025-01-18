D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GOVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeoVax Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.22 on Thursday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.