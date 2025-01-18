Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 4.3 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

