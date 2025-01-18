LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

LIVN stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 863,157 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after buying an additional 607,598 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 213,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 75,799.6% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 181,161 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LivaNova by 286.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

