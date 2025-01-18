Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.9 %

LBRDK opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,108. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 838,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28,620.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

