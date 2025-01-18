Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of GBCI opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

