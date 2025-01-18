Jefferies Financial Group Increases Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target to $21.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

