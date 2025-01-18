Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

