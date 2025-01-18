Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 120.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

