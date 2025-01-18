iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 162.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $505,766.17. This represents a 8.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 256,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.