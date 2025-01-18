D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

