Stifel Nicolaus Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $161.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average of $173.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

