InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s current price.

InflaRx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.66. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

InflaRx Company Profile

Featured Stories

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

