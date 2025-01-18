InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s current price.
InflaRx Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.66. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
InflaRx Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InflaRx
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.