FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Zumiez Issued By William Blair

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 215.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,485 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

