HC Wainwright Forecasts Higher Earnings for TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 270,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,358 shares of company stock valued at $781,497. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

