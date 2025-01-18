Stifel Canada Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:MDP

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2025

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$4.15 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDP

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.48 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$1.47 and a 52 week high of C$4.60.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.