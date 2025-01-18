Stifel Canada Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:MDP

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$4.15 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.48 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$1.47 and a 52 week high of C$4.60.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

