FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CIG Issued By Stifel Canada

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.14.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Colliers International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.21, for a total transaction of C$4,184,238.00. Also, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 3,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$213.91, for a total value of C$790,400.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,259 shares of company stock worth $8,112,800.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

