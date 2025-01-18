Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Earnings Estimates for Caleres

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of CAL opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Caleres has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Caleres by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Caleres by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 631,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,837 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

