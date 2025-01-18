MongoDB Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Capital One Financial

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for MongoDB in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $253.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.10.

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $253,590.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,652 shares in the company, valued at $20,785,170.84. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,821 shares of company stock worth $6,831,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 178.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

