FY2025 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Boosted by William Blair

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $314.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.32. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $44,366.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,484. This represents a -298.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Potbelly by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

