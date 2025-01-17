The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after buying an additional 277,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $217.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.