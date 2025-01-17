AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,759 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 417.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $153.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

