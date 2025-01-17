Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

