Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $132.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.92 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

