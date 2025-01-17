Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

