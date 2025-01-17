Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 67.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10,625.8% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

