AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,176 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

